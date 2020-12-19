Nicola Sturgeon has said that all of the Scottish mainland will move to level four restrictions from 26 December.

Level four, the highest of Scotland's five levels, stops households mixing, shuts pubs and restaurants and closes non-essential retail.

Level four will last for at least three weeks and will set to be reviewed before being relaxed.

Changes to school return dates

Christmas holidays for most Scottish pupils have been extended to January 11 and the majority will begin the new term studying from home, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The First Minister said schools will reopen as currently scheduled for some pupils, such as children of key workers.

But for most pupils, the new school term will begin on January 11, with online learning until “at least” January 18.

What is Tier 4?

Tier 4 involves no socialising in homes with a maximum 6 people meeting from 2 households.

All hospitality is closed bar hotels and other accommodation providers can still serve food to qualifying guests.

Tier 4 involves no non-essential travel into or out of the level 4 area and limits travel with only essential retail open.

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

Hairdressers, barbers and stadia will all remain closed with weddings/civil partnerships having a maximum of 15 people and funerals and wakes limited to 20 persons.