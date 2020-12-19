The toughest level of coronavirus restrictions will be applied to all of mainland Scotland for three weeks from Boxing Day, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

From Boxing Day, all non-essential shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants will close for two weeks.

The First Minister announced tonight that "firm preventative action" was needed after the emergence of a faster-spreading strain of Covid-19.

The rules around Christmas bubbles will change too, with now only one day of mixing being allowed for eight people from three households.

Nicola Sturgeon also announced a "strict travel ban" between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon said that the announcement made her "want to cry" because how "harsh" and how "unfair this sounds" but that the "virus is unfair" and it doesn't stop for Christmas.

The First Minister said that exceptions will be for Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and other island communities where restrictions have been reduced in recent weeks, which will enter Level 3.

These restrictions will be reviewed after two weeks.

New plan for school holidays:

Christmas holidays for most Scottish pupils have been extended to January 11 and the majority will begin the new term studying from home, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The First Minister said schools will reopen as currently scheduled for some pupils, such as children of key workers.

But for most pupils, the new school term will begin on January 11, with online learning until “at least” January 18.

The current Covid-19 hotspots

COVID-19 Protection Level: 4

Socialising

No in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

​​When you meet people from another household indoors you should:

Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission.

Maintain hand and cough hygiene

Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

Not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

Closed

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

Closed

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

Closed

Hotels and other accommodation providers can still serve food to qualifying guests i.e. key or exempt workers, staying in their premises up to 22:00. Room service, including alcohol, is allowed as normal.

Takeaways

Takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

All holiday accommodation is closed to tourism. Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering can remain open for essential customers only:

Travel

No non-essential travel into or out of the level 4 area. If necessary, limits on travel distance, or a requirement to stay at home

Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

International quarantine regulations apply

Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

No use of public transport, except for essential purposes.

Face coverings compulsory

Shopping

Only essential retail

Click and collect, on-line services and outdoor retail, such as garden centres, outdoor markets and car lots, can also remain open.

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

Closed

Mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

Closed

Stadia and events

Stadia must be closed to spectators.

No live events are permitted

Worship

Open with restricted numbers (20 people)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

Weddings/civil partnerships – maximum 15 people

Funerals and wakes – 20 person limit

No receptions

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

Early learning and childcare can remain open. Enhanced and targeted protective measures are in place.

Informal childcare

Informal childcare is only permitted for essential workers.

You should follow the rules for socialising.

Only children should enter the home of another household.

Schools

Open, with enhanced and targeted protective measures

Universities and Colleges

Colleges and universities can operate using a more restricted mix of face to face and distance learning.

Driving lessons

Not permitted

Sports and exercise

You are permitted to meet others outdoors, following the rules around meeting other households, for informal exercise or sport.

Indoor sports facilities are closed.

Outdoor gyms can remain open.

Outdoor non-contact sports are permitted for all age groups.

Leisure and entertainment

Closed

Visitor attractions

All indoor visitor attractions such as museums, galleries, heritage attractions, indoor areas of zoos and aquariums are closed

Outdoor visitor attractions, such as parks, gardens and the outdoor areas of zoos may remain open, to enable exercise and recreation to be undertaken with appropriate physical distancing in place, but should only be visited in line with travel restrictions.

Visitor attraction’s retail and hospitality facilities will be closed.

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

Essential face-to-face services only (online where possible)

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

No activities are permitted with the exception of youth work where it is delivered as part of the school day/curriculum.

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

Essential only/online where possible

Offices, call centres and other workplaces

Essential only/working from home

Businesses which provide essential services can continue to operate, such as those in the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sector, courts and tribunals

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 4 shielding