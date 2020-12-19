Scotland will go back into lockdown from Boxing Day – and the planned easing of restrictions at Christmas has been scrapped.
Here's a brief look at the main changes for Christmas.
- The Christmas “bubble” policy has been scrapped, with household mixing only allowed on Christmas Day. Measures had been set to ease across the UK between December 23-27.
- A ban on travel between Scotland and other parts of the UK – except for essential purpose – will remain, with Ms Sturgeon saying she will speak to police and transport operators to see how this can be “strengthened”.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Strict new Covid rules brought in for Christmas in Scotland
- All of Scotland will enter Level 4 – the toughest of the county’s five tiers of restrictions – for three weeks from one minute after midnight on Boxing Day morning.
- Non-essential shops will close as will cafes, restaurants and hairdressers.
- Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and other Island communities will move to Level 3.
- Schools will open for keyworkers as normal, but the majority of pupils will not return on January 11, with online learning until at least January 18.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon confirms Scotland's Level 4 lockdown from Boxing Day
- The First Minister said the move will prevent more of the new strain entering Scotland from other parts of the UK and reduce the risk of it spreading within the country.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.