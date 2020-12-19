Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to follow the new Christmas Coronavirus restrictions.

The First Minister took to social media after outlining changes that saw Christmas rules changed following a new variant of Covid.

The Christmas “bubble” policy has been scrapped, with household mixing only allowed on Christmas Day.

1/ I know this is tough. But this new virus strain is spreading much faster, and so we must act quickly to stop it taking hold. That means even tighter restrictions through January to prevent the serious situation currently faced by places like London & save lives. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 19, 2020

Measures had been set to ease across the UK between December 23-27 however, this has been replaced.

All of Scotland will enter Level 4 – the toughest of the county’s five tiers of restrictions – for three weeks from one minute after midnight on Boxing Day morning.

"It is especially tough at Christmas, but don’t visit other households indoors unless you really have to - and if you do (unless for caring responsibilities) it should only be on Christmas Day. Staying physically apart this year is the best way to protect those we love.

"And while it’s hard to see it right now, the light at the end of the tunnel is still there. With every day that passes, more people are being vaccinated. We will get through this - but as we do, let’s continue to love and look out for each other."