This Christmas we’re all going to be stuck inside glued to the box - and it’s Netflix many of us will be watching as the streaming service comes to dominate television around the world. But is Netflix really any good? Neil Mackay finds out

AFTER a hellish year, Christmas beckons – and like most of 2020, we’ll spend a lot of the holiday indoors, watching TV.

Television dominates modern culture. The average Scot now spends 40 per cent of their day channel-hopping – that’s six-and-a-half hours, up one-third on 2019. The big winner is Netflix. During lockdown, 12 million people in Britain joined a streaming service, with Netflix taking 45% of all new subscribers.

In July, Netflix became the world’s biggest entertainment company in terms of raw monetary power, rivalling Disney. With nearly 200 million subscribers globally it turned $1.9 billion in net profits last year. It is now spending $1bn a year making programmes in Britain alone – and its streaming takes up 15% of all global bandwidth. Netflix shapes not just our viewing habits but how we see the world. No other media company has the clout of Netflix. There’s just a handful of places of Earth Netflix-free: China, Syria, North Korea.

This rapid rise to global power begs two questions: is Netflix any good? And is it a positive influence in the world?

Americanisation

THE rest of the world has been worrying about the Americanisation of culture since Rudolph Valentino made women swoon from Peebles to Paris in 1921. In truth, though, other countries have pumped out enough culture of their own to rein in American domination. French film, British music, Scandinavian TV, and Irish novels, all held the USA at bay.

That’s not so true anymore, though, thanks to Netflix. Kids in Dundee and Delaware have more in common now than ever. Netflix creates a common language. Think of Stranger Things, the Netflix teen-comedy-horror-drama. It has completed what Steven Spielberg started with ET – and defined, even fetishised, modern childhood, just as Dickens defined Victorian childhood. Kids across the world have shows like Stranger Things (which to be honest is slightly muddled and overrated), or the bawdy, edgy Sex Education if they’re older, as a model for how to live life.

Despite Netflix producing “content” in lots of individual countries, the dominant programming is American. Note the word “content” - what used to be called “programmes”. It reveals how Netflix places the commercial far above the artistic. Obviously, all media companies operate according to profit, but Netflix doesn’t even pretend to put art above money. It’s a data-driven company – like Amazon – and it’s shifting “product” that matters.

One of Netflix’s earliest hits, House Of Cards, was commissioned because audience data showed the Kevin Spacey political drama would be a hit. That said, the show quickly tired – not simply due to allegations surrounding Spacey, but also the ever-diminishing quality of storytelling. Critically speaking, the original 1990s BBC House Of Cards was dramatically far superior. Netflix is good at stealing. It saw the success of Game Of Thrones and gave us The Witcher. That’s what the data dictated.

Millennial morality

CULTURAL historians will look back and note how Netflix helped mould the moral values of young people today. Millennials are the key Netflix market – the channel worships the cult of youth.

Racial equality, feminism, and gay and trans rights are at the heart of Netflix programming. This is no negative criticism –it’s good that programmes speak of fairness and equality. However, sometimes Netflix wears it morality too obviously.

The series Orange Is The New Black puts millennial morality front and centre. When it started, it was a great, groundbreaking show. It felt iconoclastic, challenging, dangerously original. As time wore on, though, it lost its sense of humour, and its moral messaging seemed to outweigh the importance of its characters and storyline. Ironically, a drama about women in prison should have been free to go where it pleased, but the creators seemed desperate to tick political boxes. That dragged the show down and it collapsed into a vehicle for projecting the values of its audience back to the audience. The best drama doesn’t need to conform to anyone’s idea of what’s right and wrong – it follows it’s own liberated path. That never feels quite the case with Netflix.

Eat, watch, repeat

One of the biggest problems with Netflix is originality – little wonder for a platform which churns out so much content globally. Many shows are essentially the same story told over and over again. Let’s look at three successful series: You, a psychological thriller featuring a stalker and (weirdly charismatic) serial killer pursuing young women; 13 Reasons Why, a teen drama about a high school student’s suicide, which focuses on campus rape; and Dirty John about a manipulative domestic abuser.

Each show began as a powerful examination of dark social issues – for that, the creators deserve applause. However, these shows were also mirror images of each other, dealing with the same themes, similar characters, and with almost identical style and tone. It’s an exercise in cashing in – subject to the law of diminishing returns where the power of the message is reduced with each retelling. Obviously, there’s an appetite, particularly among young women in the wake of MeToo, to see stories they care about reflected back to them. Netflix, however, climbs onto a hobby horse and rides it unscrupulously to death. It’s that data-driven model again.

Some millennial-themed shows, though, break this cynical mould. The Queen’s Gambit, clearly aimed at the youth market, has an exceptional female lead and is bracingly original – that may be down to a novel as source material, however.

The very definition of repetition in entertainment is the superhero franchise. Netflix is well and truly on that bandwagon –with Daredevil, The Defenders, The Punisher … ad nauseam – flogging endless iterations of caped crusaders to a passive audience craving the same derivative material; the televisual equivalent of junk food.

Shoddy docs

The same is true of Netflix’s documentary output – again catering to a sensation-seeking millennial audience. The prototype was Making A Murderer, promoted as a detailed examination of a killing in small town America.

Firstly, Making A Murderer ripped off the concept from the podcast Serial, a brilliant long-form radio show which really got inside stories of true crime, revealing unsettling truths about human nature and the criminal justice system. Making A Murderer simply copied that format for TV – but did it badly. Making A Murderer and the multiple programmes it spawned were more freak show than investigative journalism. In fact, the journalism was noticeably weak. There was little sense of “truth” gained from watching Making A Murderer. Viewers were instead offered sensation. Claims were made of one-sidedness, manipulation and omission.

Just like millennial dramas, Making A Murderer created its own, now often copied aesthetic. The moody titles, the straight-to-camera interview, the cliffhanger episodes, the small-town milieu. Keep an eye out when watching a Netflix true-crime series for repeated images of rural water towers. In almost every series, this trope appears, a subliminal reminder that not only is this Netflix you’re watching, but this is Netflix small-town true crime. It has become cliched, but it is genius in terms of branding.

Now we come to Tiger King – the lockdown TV hit. This truly was a freak show – it felt exploitative and cheap. There were moments when it seemed poverty was there to be laughed it. We learned nothing of ourselves from Tiger King. Nor were we led by the hand into an unknown world and taught truths about the people who lived there. This was just rubbernecking spectacle.

Garbage drama

Worst of all though is the way Netflix, because it’s so dominant, is able to pass off woefully bad material as quality entertainment. If it’s Sunday night, you’re aged 18 to 35, and it’s a choice between Netflix and The Antiques Roadshow, it’s pretty clear what’s going to win. And Netflix ruthlessly promotes its shows to subscribers. The more that people are exposed to low-quality Netflix programming, with little as comparison, then the more that low-quality programming will be perceived as well made. It’s a neat trick which serves culture badly.

As witness for the prosecution, step forward The Haunting franchise. This began well. It seemed like Netflix was going to take one of the greatest authors of psychological horror, Shirley Jackson, and give her the treatment she’s deserved for decades. We started with Jackson’s The Haunting Of Hill House. It should have been great – it was average at best. Netflix took a slim, terrifying novel and turned it into a bloated 10-episode mess. It was a cynical exercise in bait for binge-watching. But worse was to come, Netflix then took another slim novella, this time The Turn Of The Screw by Henry James, and subjected it to the same overcooked treatment. As a result we got The Haunting Of Bly Manor, contender for the worst programme ever made.

The script was so bad it provoked astonishment and gales of bewildered, embarrassed laughter. It made Plan 9 From Outer Space - the worst film ever made – look like Sophie’s Choice. It was execrable nonsense. If a spoiled 12-year-old was given a “How to Write a Screenplay” book, this is what they would have come up with.

The Crown may well be a global success but the script is almost entirely exposition, the characterisations are cardboard villains and heroes, and whether you’re a monarchist or not its historical accuracy is dreadful. Still, it makes compulsive viewing. The data is never wrong, remember. Unsurprisingly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have cashed in, signing a Netflix deal reportedly worth $100m. The Obamas did the same.

Wallpaper TV

One of the secrets to Netflix is that you can watch its programmes without really watching. You can drop in and out of any show we’ve mentioned, and not lose your place. You can switch on one of these programmes, while flicking through Twitter or listening to music. Ask anyone who is a parent of teenagers and they’ll tell you that their kids do their homework while Netflix plays in the background. Netflix is for Gen Z what music was for Generation X – wallpaper entertainment. You can both engage with it and not engage simultaneously.

There’s something very modern and unsettling about that – it speaks of our diminishing attention spans and the shallowness of our cultural lives. Nothing really matters that much anymore. A presidential Twitter storm is over in a day, so why should something as seemingly unimportant as a programme really matter? Our culture has become disposable. What does that say about us?

However, let’s admit it, some of this wallpaper TV can be surprisingly good fun too. There is We Are the Champions, a throwaway programme about ridiculous sports which turns out to have a heart of gold, and is charmingly funny. The episode on frog-racing deserves a Bafta alone.

When Netflix is good

IF this all sounds pretty negative it isn’t meant to – Netflix has made some great programmes, and it has given voice to the concerns of a generation in a way no media company really has before.

Netflix is at its best, though, when it opens the door to the rest of the world. There’s the brilliant French showbiz satire Call My Agent!; the Israeli thriller Fauda; and the Spanish crime drama Money Heist. The quality of programmes even rises when American Netflix execs make shows about life overseas using foreign talent. Many critics see Narcos, an American-made thriller about Colombia drug lord Pablo Escobar, as one of the best TV shows of late. Brilliantly acted, written and directed, with an incredible soundtrack, it was original, fresh and clever.

Netflix’s foreign movies are also a cut above any of the offerings coming from British and American filmmakers on the channel. One of the most astonishing films of recent years was Netflix’s Platform, a devastatingly dark Spanish parable of modern social class.

Similarly, for American audiences, one of the best shows on Netflix isn’t from the USA but Britain. Black Mirror truly is groundbreaking, stylistically innovative and intellectually razor-sharp.

That said, a lot of Netflix’s foreign programming is also derivative and weak. You could try its German show Barbarians about European tribes battling Rome, but for a great historical show you’re probably better with Vikings, which surprisingly began life on the History channel. Netflix has jumped on that bandwagon too, though, and is now making the Vikings sequel.It’s safe to say that Netflix leads the way in comedy. If you want great stand-up then Netflix is where you go. If you want original sitcoms, then you won’t find them made by conventional British and American broadcasters but on Netflix. Aside from the BBC comedy Ghosts, or What We Do in the Shadows from FX – perhaps the two best comedies of the last few years – the greatest gags are on Netflix, like the modern-day Monty Python from Australia, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, or the sublimely silly The Good Place.

Merry Flixmax

For viewers who don’t want to be challenged and crave slipping into a metaphorical comfy pair of slippers when it comes to TV, Netflix is on the money this Christmas – and why not, that’s what holidays are for, after all. Bridgerton, which starts Christmas Day, is the seasonal Netflix show getting touted hard. It looks a Jane Austen-Downton Abbey-Disney Princess-Bridget Jones mash-up. A turn-off for many, but an assured hit with the Netflix mid-market, the data predicts.

One show that’s definitely worth watching will be Death To 2020 from Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker. By the sounds of it, the mockumentary is a global take on Brooker’s year-end Screenwipe, which for the last decade sent up the passing year on the BBC.

The fact that Brooker – probably the most original talent in the UK – seems to have decamped to Netflix tells you everything you need to know about the state of TV as this dreadful year comes to an end.

Verdict

So is Netflix just awful? No – it’s had some great moments, made some great shows. So, is it great then? Certainly not. Is it diminishing culture? Some would argue, yes – but it’s also done some cultural good too, bringing contemporary concerns around gender and race into the spotlight. At best, Netflix is middle-brow, middle-of-the-road entertainment given a glitzy coat of millennial paint – a clever move, ensuring today’s young audience stays loyal for decades.

We all know the BBC has lost its edge and Channel 4 is going the same way so we need to get our fresh TV hit from somewhere. Netflix is fine for what it does. The sad truth is, however, if you aren’t watching something on Netflix every now and again, then you’re kind of falling behind. Netflix is so dominant that it informs this new global culture we all live within today.

But, for original – really good – programmes, there are plenty of other channels out there. The British Film Institute, for example, is now online, streaming some of the greatest TV and film ever made – and importantly what the BFI does is reflect Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales back to viewers. It allows you, artistically, to inhabit the real world in which you live, rather than a bland, Americanised, homogenised vision of the world which doesn’t really exist anywhere apart from in the minds of Netflix executives.