Oh, how we rejoiced when the news broke around the world that we in Britain had cleared the way for a tested and effective Covid-19 vaccination programme to get under way.

Some commentators described it as the light at the end of the tunnel. The start of the return to normality.

A few words of caution about the many months it would take to get everyone vaccinated crept into jubilant news broadcasts but there was little that could have curbed the joy that this pandemic nightmare was coming to an end.

Only a few weeks on and doubts creep in that this “tunnel” still has a long way to go.

Living with a terminal illness brings a different perspective to reaching the end of the tunnel. It brings with it a new type of patience – a humble acceptance that there will be no return to the “normal” that existed before.

When Doddie Weir learned he had motor neurone disease he knew his life had changed forever and would be drastically cut short.

He isn’t patiently waiting for a miracle. He’s learned to live with his condition the best way he possibly can.

My cancer won’t “get better” either – it is being held back from rapid growth through treatment. There is no escape from this tunnel. The world is in a hurry to return to normal – it’s a race most are impatient to be concluded.

I have a different light at the end of my tunnel and it’s inevitably looming larger.

There might be a miracle cure somewhere for some conditions – it might even be that one arrives just in the nick of time. But for most of us we have to live with a stoic patience that allows peace and acceptance in the most difficult of emotional states.

That is something that seems to be missing in abundance from the communities we live in as people demand clarity and answers – and conclusions to something they have no right to expect anyone to have.

Fury about changing rules and restrictions. Rows about science versus economy. Suspicions that vaccines are not safe. Rebellion against advice because it comes from a leader whose politics differ from yours.

Defiance from individuals and groups not willing to sacrifice freedoms.

But most dangerous of all is the threat that people begin to lose patience in their wait for “an end” to this pandemic. Nature is in a constant battle for survival. New threats emerge for all species on this planet with great regularity.

It’s unusual to overcome a threat – it is not unusual to learn to live with a threat, even a terminal one.

Ally McLaws is managing director of the McLaws Consultancy, specialist in business marketing and reputation management. View all previous back issues of this column at:

www.mclawsconsultancy.com