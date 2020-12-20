This is the moment Londoners attempted to flee the capital following the announcement of tougher coronavirus restrictions.

St Pancras station was filled with people trying to leave London after Boris Johnson made the shock announcement that large parts of eastern and south-east England, including London, would be placed under Tier 4 restrictions.

Travellers were told that social distancing “will not be possible” due to the volume of people on board, and those that felt “uncomfortable” should not stay on the train.

Following the announcement at 4pm by Boris Johnson, there were no trains available online from several London stations including Paddington, Kings Cross and Euston by 7pm.

Tier 4 effectively places London in similar restrictions to the national lockdown, with 18 million facing the harshest restrictions on Christmas Day.

Footage online showed large crowds at St Pancras station waiting to board trains to Leeds.

Cars on the M4 motorway leaving London

Harriet Clugston said that people on board the trains had attempted to secure space for themselves, but that there was not enough room to do so.

“As expected, train is crammed,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Announcement on Tannoy says social distancing ‘will not be possible’ due to volume and to get off if you are not comfortable with that.

“People have tried to secure social distance by placing on seats but being asked to remove them by other passengers as the train is so full.”

Another woman, who did not wish to be named, said she and her partner had made the “split decision” to take their young son to her parents’ home on the coast.

Speaking to the Press Association she said: “We just made the decision to leave based on the fact that my parents said come, and we couldn’t bear the thought of no fresh air and a toddler going rogue round a small flat for the foreseeable.

“We also really just felt we wanted to get the baby somewhere a bit safer with a garden, though we know a lot of people won’t have that luxury.

She added: “The grandparents are just desperately happy they’ll see their grandson.

“We obviously worry about taking something down to them, but they seem happy to take the risk.”

Izzy, 22, from Bristol, said that she wanted “the security of being home for Christmas” and that her parents had come to collect her before the restrictions came into effect.

“I have a slight nervousness that they might block the roads or something stopping me going home,” she said.

“I’m moving out of my flat so I need my dad to come and get me and he feels more comfortable doing it before Tier 4 kicks in.”