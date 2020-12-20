The ramping up of coronavirus restrictions for millions – and the impact on Christmas – dominates Sunday’s front pages.

We take a look at the front pages of Sunday papers across the UK.

The Herald leads with the Christmas Covid restrictions with the 'bubble bursting' and Nicola Sturgeon's Christmas plans being the main focus of attention.

The Herald front page

“Christmas is cancelled by surging mutant virus”, writes The Sunday Times, with the paper adding the strain, is thought to account for the majority of new infections in London.

Christmas cancelled: The Sunday Times reports on the swingeing new restrictions and reveals all you need to know about the new strain of Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/VR0yI2NjvC — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) December 19, 2020

The Herald's pro-independence sister paper The National also leads with the Covid restrictions with the headline 'Tough Love' leading on Nicola Sturgeon saying that the Covid Christmas restrictions make her want to cry.

Tomorrow's front page: Nicola Sturgeon announces new Scottish lockdown pic.twitter.com/qbOYc7jupM — The National (@ScotNational) December 19, 2020

Scotland on Sunday also focuses on the restrictions also with the headline "Nightmare before Christmas"

The Sunday Telegraph says people’s plans have been “thrown into chaos” with those in England looking to leave Tier 4 areas told to unpack their bags.

The front page of The Sunday Telegraph: 'Christmas cancelled for millions' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/c9TZ06hKeI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 19, 2020

The Independent leads with the simple headline of: “PM Cancels Christmas”.

The Sunday Times leads with Christmas being cancelled and the new restrictions.

The Sunday Mirror writes about the “public fury” over the “last-gasp change of mind”.

While the Sunday People says Boris Johnson was “grim-faced” after axing Christmas for millions.

The Sunday Mail in Scotland focuses on the restrictions in Scotland saying the Covid nightmare goes on.

Good morning! Today's Sunday Mail leads on Nicola Sturgeon bursting Scotland's Christmas bubble to tackle a new variant of Covid-19.#scotpapers pic.twitter.com/qYpafscz4N — Sunday Mail (@Sunday_Mail) December 20, 2020

The Mail on Sunday asks “Will this nightmare ever end?”, the Sunday Express says Mr Johnson was “bitterly disappointed” to cancel Christmas plans and the Daily Star on Sunday leads with the headline “Bozo stuffs Xmas”.