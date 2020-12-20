Christmas plans for millions across the nation have been torn apart following new restrictions brought in across the UK.
Yesterday Nicola Sturgeon announced a significant scaling-back of the Christmas “bubble plans”, and said the highest level of restrictions will be imposed on mainland Scotland from Boxing Day.
Meanwhile, millions of people in England were placed into a new Tier 4 of Covid-19 restrictions in a bid to halt a concerning rise in coronavirus cases.
The parts of London, the South East and the East of England which were previously in Tier 3 have moved into the new Tier 4, affecting nearly 18 million people.
But how has the message changed so drastically?
A video from the Press Association shows the timelne for the changing Christmas message.
