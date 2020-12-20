Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour supports the latest coronavirus restrictions but he accused Boris Johnson of “gross negligence” in failing to act earlier.

He called on Boris Johnson to apologise to the public for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled.

He said: “Yet again, the Prime Minister waited until the 11th hour to take this decision,” the Labour leader told an online press conference.

“It was blatantly obvious last week that the Prime Minister’s plan for a free-for-all over Christmas was a risk too far.

“And yet, rather listening to concerns and taking them seriously, the Prime Minister did what he always does: dismissed the challenge, ruffled his hair and made a flippant comment.

“We have known about rising infections and the NHS reaching capacity in many parts of the country for weeks.

“The alarms bells have been ringing for weeks, but the Prime Minister chose to ignore them.

“It is an act of gross negligence by a Prime Minister who, once again, has been caught behind the curve.”

He added: “I think the Prime Minister should apologise. This is not just one mistake when he has otherwise got things right. It is the same mistake over and over again.

“At the heart of the problem here is a Prime Minister who simply doesn’t want to be unpopular and therefore won’t take the tough decisions that are necessary, until he is forced into them at the 11th hour.

“We can’t go on like that. I think that it is very important that the Prime Minister does apologise to people for his handling of this episode of the pandemic.”