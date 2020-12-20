Police are to visibly step up patrols in Scotland to deter anyone considering breaching the new country-wide Christmas travel ban.

A “strict travel ban” over the festive period was announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Saturday amid rising concerns of a new strain of the virus.

People have been told they should not travel between Scotland and the rest of the UK, except for essential reasons.

Restrictions will come into force from 12am on Boxing Day.

Police have reaffirmed that they do not believe checkpoints or road blocks would be appropriate to "simply enforce travel restrictions", but they will double their operational presence in the Scottish Borders.

READ MORE: What are the new Christmas rules in Scotland?

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone authorised the doubling of efforts on Sunday afternoon to continue operational activity and ensure drivers and vehicles are in a fit condition to drive.

He said: “I remain clear I do not consider it appropriate or proportionate for officers to establish check points or road blocks to simply enforce travel restrictions.

“These restrictions are a preventative measure to halt the progress of Covid and Police Scotland will support this approach with a strong operational profile to deter those who would put others at risk.

“Today, I have authorised the doubling of our operational presence in the Border areas of Scotland.

“These highly visible patrols will be proactively deployed on our road networks to continue our operational activity to ensure drivers and vehicles are in a fit condition to drive. The patrols will also deter anyone who might be considering breaching the coronavirus travel restrictions."

He added: “Our experience throughout the pandemic is that the overwhelming majority of people have demonstrated personal responsibility to do the right thing and I am hugely grateful for that support and co-operation. That must continue and I expect the roads to be quieter than usual over the coming days.

READ MORE: Enforcement of Scotland’s travel ban will be last resort, police say

“We have been clear throughout this public health crisis that your police service is here to support our collective effort to combat coronavirus. Though the rules have changed often and, at times, quickly, officers and staff will continue with common sense, empathy and discretion to work with our fellow citizens to help keep everyone safe.

“It is the consent of the public from which policing in Scotland draws its legitimacy. As our communities expect, where officers encounter wilful, persistent or flagrant breaches we will act decisively to enforce the law.”