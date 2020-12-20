A further 934 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Today's figures, released by the Scottish Government, push the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 111,546.

But Scots have been warned that testing figures may have been affected due to issues with data transfer from labs in Glasgow and Grampian.

They say today's increased figure, which compares to 572 reported yesterday, may be due to a catch up of a backlog of data.

A total of three deaths have been confirmed in the last day, with the daily death toll now sitting at 4283.

The majority of new cases were identified in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where there were 274 infections.

In Lothian there were 142, 128 in Grampian and 95 in Ayrshire.

As of midnight last night, a total of 1061 patients were in hospital with a confirmed case, with 58 in intensive care.

The figures come amid growing concern over a new variant of coronavirus, VUI-202012/01.

A number of countries in Europe have banned flights and trains from the UK as a result.

A "strict travel ban" is to come into force across Scotland, replacing the previous five-day relaxation of restrictions planned for the festive period.

Nicola Sturgeon announced on Saturday night that the travel ban between Scotland and the rest of the UK will remain in place throughout the Christmas holidays and bubbles will only be allowed on Christmas Day.

The Christmas “bubble” policy has been scrapped, with household mixing only allowed on Christmas Day.