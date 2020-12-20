Sunday's opinion page pieces concentrated on the fallout over the new Christmas Covid-19 restrictions across Britain to curb a new more infectious strain of the virus. Here is The Herald’s pick of those editorials.

The Scottish Sun

Its leader described Nicola's Sturgeon's new restrictions as as "staggering U-turn" with days to go until Xmas and a "bitter blow" to those many families who booked travel and made arrangements following guidance that Ms Sturgeon had earlier confirmed.

"The Scottish Government, and their counterparts at Westminster, have spent too long engaged in dithering and delay before sudden changes of heart," it said.

"This is another Scottish Government U-turn with far-reaching consequences.

"It is an unwelcome return to the dark days of early lockdown —as mums and dads juggled work and home learning with difficulty.

"And, for all Ms Sturgeon's talk of wanting to cry as she unveiled the new restrictions yesterday, it is ordinary Scots that will suffer most."

Sunday Mail

It's leader, however, said that saving lives beat saving Christmas.

"We were rocking on our heels when told five days of relaxed Covid-19 restriction was being reduced to just one on December 25," it said.

"Then viewers of Nicola Sturgeon's emergency announcement would've felt their legs wobble when she revealed that the entire nation would be locked down in Tier 4 of the Scottish Government safety rules by Boxing Day."

It added: "The last nine months have been tough for everyone, so we all hoped a little festive cheer with friends and loved ones would be a welcome tonic.

"But saving lives and protecting the NHS from a tsunami of Covid patients is eminently more important."

The Sunday Times

Its leader said that the Prime Minister has "belatedly" done the right thing after tearing up his five-day festive bubble plans but that Nicola Sturgeon's new restrictions would be a "bitter pill to swallow".

"In repeatedly acting more slowly than the science would have dictated, the prime minister has led with his chin," it said.

"In Scotland, with new cases half of those in England and a third of those in Wales, Nicola Sturgeon has received plaudits and pelters for adopting a preventative approach. Her new restrictions will be a bitter pill to swallow for families missing loved ones at Christmas, businesses already under severe strain and children facing more disruption at school."

The Sunday Telegraph

The right-leaning paper said that Boris Johnson's "monumental U-turn...devastates us all" having said it would be "inhuman to cancel Christmas".

"There will be a lot of anger in the coming days, a sense that officials have broken faith with the public. To repeat, the case for this strategy might be solidly rooted in science, but the abiding impression is one of overpromising and underdelivering. It is a very personal catastrophe that will seriously dent the nation's morale - and the Government's ability to command trust in the new year," it said.

The Independent

The paper said it was "impossible" to avoid drawing a comparison with Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has twice called for the prime minister to act, "been mocked for it, and then been proved right".

"The prime minister’s misjudgements have consequences. They undermine public confidence. At a time when it is so important that people trust those in authority to give them the right instructions in the public interest, we cannot afford a leader whose word is liable to be disbelieved because he has had to go back on it so often."