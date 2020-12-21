IT is the only one of its kind in Scotland but has made a massive difference to people diagnosed with dementia and their families.

Kirrie Connections dementia hub in Angus is a meeting place which has become a centre of excellence with the focus on how to help those faced with a dementia or Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Based on an idea which originated in the Netherlands, where there are now 170 of the meeting centre model venues, at its heart is face to face social interaction, activities and stimulation. Its whole ethos was based on helping people living with the early stages of dementia with a personal approach.

However, when lockdown struck in March, the consequences of it ripped through everything they do at the Kirriemuir centre.

The work of the meeting centre and how it had to change is just one of the initiatives we are featuring as part of our Tackling Loneliness: Keeping Scotland Connected series. The Herald is also campaigning for improved treatment, care and financial support for people affected by dementia.

Graham Galloway, chief officer of Kirrie Connections, said: “We set up initially as a dementia friendly community initiative and during non-covid times we are a hub for people living with dementia, their families and carers. We are the first place in Scotland to run the meeting centre model developed in the Netherlands which is evidence led by a team of researchers at the University of Amsterdam and its impact is also being studied by the University of Worcester.

“We would normally have an open door here and encourage people to come along and find out what we do. The meeting centre is essentially a social club where people can have fun, a chat, take part in activities. We also offer support to their carers and relatives. Our users would normally come for the day and be involved in choosing and making what they have for lunch. We try to allow people to upskill following a dementia diagnosis rather than de-skill. Research has shown that this model demonstrates more positive outcomes for people living with dementia and their families. It might not slow the disease, but it can help in allowing people to be more independent for longer.”

Lockdown and its implications had a massive impact on Kirrie Connections, but the small team behind the centre knew they had to find a way through.

“When lockdown happened we didn’t furlough anyone as we knew this was going to be incredibly difficult for the people we have been working with,” added Mr Galloway. “We were unsure initially how we could best support them and had to redesign what we do overnight. There was the ubiquitous Zoom calls but we didn’t know if that would be suitable as we work with people who aren’t that comfortable with even text. We did manage to get National Lottery funding which we put towards devices, but we also knew we had to connect with people in a different way. As well as Zoom we have been making telephone calls to people and came up with the idea of tailormade newsletters.”

For weeks now 1000s of copies of varied newsletters have gone out to people who use the service ranging from leaflets on gardening tips, books, arts and crafts ideas. One involves the artists which work with the hub and music and arts leaflets were distributed along with music sheets for a community choir which now meets on Zoom.

Mr Galloway added: “One of our members of staff has been printing out 1000s of sheets of paper for our leaflets to be sent out. We had an idea stemming from the sporting memories idea which uses football and other sports to help people recollect and connect. As we are in a rural area we came up with farming memories which has gone down well.”

Bringing the hub users and their families together at this time of year has never been more important than this year.

Not only have they organised a virtual Christmas party, they have also delivered 40 Christmas afternoon teas to service users and their families. Special gift packs have also been delivered over the past week with every one of them tailor made to the interests or likes of their service users.

Local businesses in the community have supported the wellness gift packs. Natural soap company, Black Cat Soaps, donated some bars to be included, Baked by Belle supplied some of their homemade truffles and Kirriemuir Rotary club paid for all the Christmas meals.

For Jill Wilmhurst, 82, and her husband Peter, 85, who has been living with dementia for nine years, the support from Kirriemuir Connections during lockdown has been invaluable for both of them.

Mrs Wilmhurst said: “They have really been a lifeline for us during lockdown not just for my husband Peter but for me as well. There has been a weekly Zoom call for carers where you can share what you are going through and people tell you how they cope.

“The team at Kirrie Connections have been marvellous and it is very personal. Peter, who was a modern languages teacher, has very much enjoyed the newsletters. When were struggling in early lockdown to get a daily paper, they delivered one to us as they know that is something that Peter enjoys.”

When restrictions eased slightly it meant that they could enjoy a chat with volunteers when they delivered newsletters. The couple also received an afternoon and Christmas gift pack.

For the community hub adapting how they operate in a global pandemic might have been enough of a challenge, but they have also found new premises which they are looking forward to.

“We are due to get the keys to our new building just before Christmas which is a great present,” added Mr Galloway. “It will allow us to offer even more outdoor activities and will have a more expansive garden. We just hope it is not too long before we can welcome people to it.”