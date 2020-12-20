It will be all eyes to the skies on Monday evening as Scots try to get a glimpse of a rare encounter between the two largest planets in our Solar System.

A planetary conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn is set to be visible at sunset, and tomorrow's event will be the closest these two planets have been seen in the sky since 1226.

The phenomenon occurs when "two or more planets appear very close to each other in the sky despite being separated by millions of miles".

Astronomers at Coats Observatory in Paisley are hoping to live stream the event on their Facebook page, owing to decent weather conditions.

They say that the planets are both bright enough to be seen without any optical aid, and will appear so close together that they will be visible at the same time in the eyepiece of a telescope or binoculars.

A statement from the observatory reads: "Jupiter and Saturn are both visible low in the southwest at sunset and have been appearing to get closer together for the past few weeks - the attached image was taken last Saturday night, with Jupiter the bright one lower right with three of its moons visible and Saturn the elongated blob to the upper left (the camera is not quite good enough to make out the rings!).

"Both are bright enough to be seen without the need for any optical aid. On Monday night both planets will appear so close together that they will be visible at the same time in the eyepiece of a telescope or binoculars."

If the sky is clear, the observatory will live stream the event on their Facebook page from 4pm.

They say skygazers will have to be quick, as the planets will have set below the horizon by 5:30pm.

And the conjunction will also coincide with another event in our skies - the Ursid meteor shower is expected to peak some time during the night of December 21 and will be visible until the early morning of December 22.

This celestial display is associated with the comet 8P/Tuttle, also known as Comet Tuttle, which orbits the Sun once every 13 years.

The shooting stars appear to radiate from near the Beta Ursae Minoris (Kochab) in the constellation Ursa Minor.

The Ursid meteor shower is usually sparse, producing around five meteors per hour at its peak.

The peak coincides with a first quarter Moon, so weather permitting, shooting stars will still be visible in the night sky.

According to Royal Observatory Greenwich, the meteor shower also occurs around the time of the winter solstice, when there will be long hours of darkness for stargazing.

The meteors, mostly no bigger than a grain of sand, burn up as they hit the atmosphere at 36 miles per second to produce a shooting stream of light in the sky.