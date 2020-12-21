MSPS want new proposals to allow children to take court action against public bodies who breach their rights to be extended to the private sector and voluntary organisations.

In a report, politicians on Holyrood’s Equalities and Human Rights Committee said they supported the general principles of the new Bill which would incorporate the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Scots law.

But the committee has called for the definition of public authorities to be widened to ensure organisations such as private schools and private housing, residential care and childcare providers are not excluded from the legal obligations.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill legally requires public authorities to respect children’s rights, meaning they cannot to act incompatibly with the UN Convention.

In its stage 1 report, the committee has recommended that the Scottish Government investigates how the definition of a “hybrid public authority” could be tightened to avoid similar issues arising as those experienced with the Human Rights Act 1998, where courts have defined the term narrowly and exempted private or voluntary bodies which carry out public functions.

Committee convener, Ruth Maguire, said: “This is a landmark piece of legislation which has the potential to put children’s rights at the heart of public authority decision-making. However, we believe – as the evidence to the Committee has shown – that there are areas where the Bill can be improved.

“The committee’s report calls on the Scottish Government to explore how the definition of a public authority can be amended at stage 2 to include those private sector organisations which provide public services, in accordance with the spirit and intention of the Bill.”

She added: “We also make recommendations aimed at improving access to justice for children and young people and ensuring judicial remedies for infringements of children’s rights are effective in practice.

“It is vital that children have their rights protected, respected and fulfilled as a matter of urgency, which is why we have urged the Scottish Government to amend the commencement provision to ensure this legislation come into effect six months after the Bill receives Royal Assent.”

Under the Bill, children and people acting on their behalf will be able to challenge public authorities in court for infringing their rights, and the new legislation will allow the courts to strike down legislation that is incompatible with any UNCRC requirements.

Evidence submitted to the committee raised concerns about how accessible the courts and tribunals service is to children, and the report has called on Scotland’s top judge to provide an update on progress being made towards developing a “child-friendly” court system in preparation for the new legislation.

MSPs have also urged the Scottish Government to amend the Bill so that courts and tribunals “must”, rather than “may”, take into account the whole of the text of the UNCRC and the first two optional protocols when determining a case, and to require courts and tribunals to ask for the child’s views on what would constitute an “effective remedy” in their case.