Scottish seafood exporter Lochfyne has said that the closure of the French border the week before Christmas was a “disaster.”

The firm is one of a number who have already dispatched goods which will now be barred from crossing the channel during the next two days because of the spike in Covid infections caused by a new strain of the virus in the UK.

The Cold Chain Federation, which represents the chilled storage haulage industry, has appealed to politicial leaders both at home and in the EU to work out a way to keep ports open.

But the fear is that any easing of restrictions may be too late for some firms.

“OMG , this is a disaster, Vivier trucks loaded with hundreds of thousands of pounds heading to Dover right now !!! What the hell are we meant to do,” Loch Fyne tweeted.

“There will be Vivier trucks from all over Scotland heading in that direction, millions of pounds worth of seafood at the time of the most important market of the year the last one before Xmas.

“Jesus if BREXIT wasn’t going to put us out of business by Tuesday this week we will be.

“Even if we get through 48 hours later we will miss the Xmas deadline, this is unbelievable.”

Cold Chain Federation chief executive Shane Brennan said: “This decision will impact first and foremost on hundreds of drivers, who are either on the road or are supposed to set out in the coming days to carry goods to people in the UK and across the EU.

“This will cause them, their families, and their employers great anxiety as they will have no idea when or how they will get home.

"We urge the authorities on all sides to consider their welfare above all else in the hours ahead."

Mr Brennan added: “We must also remember that the UK has a resilient and diverse food supply chain, we are operating at our peak trading period with well stocked supermarkets and supply chains full of all the products people need for Christmas. We urge consumers to trust in the professionals working across the cold chain to do their job. They have proved they can do this every day through Covid.

“As we learnt in March the biggest cause of products running out on the shelves, will be unnecessary and excessive buying, we urge everyone to play their part and buy only what they genuinely need.

“Whilst we face no shortages now, we do need urgent agreements between the UK and EU Governments to find a way to safely allow freight movements to continue. This has been possible at every other stage through the pandemic.

"An extended period of stopped movement now will cause significant problems for supply chains in January.”