France appears set to end a ban on hauliers crossing the Channel which was imposed due to fears about the spread of the new coronavirus strain.
Transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said a protocol would be adopted at a European Union-wide level “to ensure that movement from the UK can resume.
The UK has been cut off from large parts of Europe – and some other areas of the world – as authorities imposed bans on passengers because of concern about the more infectious mutant coronavirus.
The most dramatic intervention came from France, which put in place a ban on hauliers crossing the English Channel with their cargo.
Mr Djebbari said: “In the next few hours, at European level, we’re going to establish a solid health protocol to ensure that movement from the UK can resume.
“Our priority: to protect our nationals and our fellow citizens.”
