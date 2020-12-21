Keir Starmer has set out his plans for an overhaul of devolution during a landmark speech this morning.

The leader of the Labour party said that power had to be spread out across the country, away from Westminster, to ensure a “path to a socially just and secure, modern United Kingdom”.

In a plea to Scots he said that “Boris Johnson isn’t Britain just as Nicola Sturgeon isn’t Scotland.”

He continued: “The United Kingdom is much more than that, more than any individual.

“It has been before - and can be again - a great force for social justice, for security and for solidarity.

“Under my leadership, we will do everything we can to win back your trust, in Labour - but equally importantly, in the United Kingdom.”

He said that the “cavalier and chaotic approach” of the Tories had “frayed the bonds of the United Kingdom”, while also criticising Scotland’s record on health and education under the SNP.

The Labour leader said: “ Scotland was once rightly proud and world renowned for providing an exceptional education to children from all backgrounds, for being a society where anyone could reach their potential.

“But after 13 years of the SNP in power, sadly that's no longer the case.

“International comparisons show that children in Scotland are now lagging behind children in England – and in many advanced countries - for the first time

“Scotland now has one of the largest average class sizes in any major economy

“The attainment gap between the poorest and wealthiest children rises through each stage of primary education in Scotland.

“Under the last Labour Government child poverty fell by 150,000 in Scotland. But under the SNP, child poverty has risen sharply and is forecast to reach one in three Scottish children by 2030.”

He referenced life expectancy in Scotland being “lowest in Western Europe with Scottish men in the poorest areas expected to die 13 years before those in least deprived areas.”

He added: “The Scottish NHS hasn’t hit its cancer waiting times for seven years

“And in the first wave of Covid, the death rate in Scotland, was the third highest in Europe. Tragically the percentage of Covid deaths in care homes was also far higher than anywhere else in the UK.

“And just last week, we saw the appalling extent of the drugs crisis in Scotland: Scotland now has the worst death rate from drugs in Europe.”

He said it was his party’s duty to “offer a positive alternative to the Scottish people” and announced he would be launching a constitutional convention in the new year, lead by Gordon Brown.

Mr Starmer made the speech six months from the Holyrood elections, which could see Scottish Labour lose many of their seats based on the current polls.

However Mr Starmer hopes to change their fortunes with his alternative to a second independence referendum, arguing Scotland does not have to choose between Boris Johnson and becoming independent.

He said: “Making the case for our United Kingdom could never be more important.

“We entered this pandemic together; we faced the enduring challenges of the pandemic together.

“We will come out of it together and we must rebuild together.”