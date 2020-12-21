The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland has risen by 1504 during the past 24 hours, the First Minster has said.
Speaking during the daily briefing on the extent of the pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon said the unusually large jump in cases may be down to a processing backlog, which was still being analysed.
No new deaths were registered during that time, though 44 have been confirmed since the last briefing on Friday.
Total cases since the pandemic began now stand at 113,050, while 4283 people have died from the virus.
Ms Sturgeon said during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing that the daily test positivity rate is 6 per cent.
A total of 1078 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, with 59 being treated in intensive care.
