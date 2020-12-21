Sir Keir Starmer has dodged questions over how he will tackle infighting within Scottish Labour and about the achievements of its leader Richard Leonard.

The Labour leader was giving a speech on devolution and the need for a fresh alternative to Scottish independence this morning.

However he was unable to say what the biggest achievement of Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard had been when asked directly.

He was also asked how he planned to increase support for Scottish Labour with the same leader in place.

The party has been plagued with infghting since Mr Leonard took up his position three years ago.

It escalated earlier this year with several MSPs openly calling for him to step down, which he resisted.

Asked about the infighting Mr Starmer replied: "It is vital that we rebuild trust in Labour and in Scottish Labour in Scotland.

"That's absolutely what I'm committed to doing every day, every week, every month, into May of next year and then on from there, working with Richard Leonard and Scottish Labour.

"It is absolutely clear that in order to achieve that we need to unite as a party and I'm absolutely committed to that as well but that is the challenge, and it's the challenge that I have to rise to and I completely accept that."

When asked what Mr Leonard's biggest achievement had been, Mr Starmer did not respond, instead saying he had a "very strong working relationship" with his Scottish counterpart and added: "We are working together on a campaign plan into May of next year and we'll be working on that together between now and May."

Mr Starmer announced that he will start a constitutional commission in the new year, headed up by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

He said that Labour would be firmly against another referendum in Scotland, and acknowledged that Westminster had "different priorities" than those of many Scots which was why further devolution was needed.

He also said hat holding a referendum when the country is trying to recover from the pandemic was not something he could agree with.

He said: " The very idea, in the middle of this pandemic with the health consequences and economic consequences, that we should have a further independence referendum only needs to be said to be seen to be wrong.

"The focus of everything we do in the coming months and years, around the pandemic which we're far from through...if you look at the events the last few weeks it's obvious we're still in the middle of this crisis...The idea that this is the time for an independence referendum is I'm afraid one which I just completely reject and disagree with."

Asked about Brexit and whether he thought there should be an extension to the end of the transition period, as called for by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today, Mr Starmer said: "I don't want an extension, I want a deal. Get on and deliver that. Just delaying it further isn't going to help."

He also said there was a case for recalling MPs to Westminster given the emergency situation the country is now facing with the mutated strain of the virus and the blockages at ports.