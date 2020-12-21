Magnet fishing will now be permitted on Scotland's canals after a 'historic' agreement was signed and a surge in popularity of the activity during lockdown.

Scottish Canals said an agreement had been reached with Official Magnet Fishing Scotland, the new national body for the activity, to support new magnet fishers across the country.

Until now, the activity has not been permitted on the canals to preserve the safety of those who take part and the canals themselves.

The agreement, which is the first of its kind in the UK, will see members of Official Magnet Fishing Scotland given permission to carry out magnet fishing on Scotland’s canal network.

Under the agreement, the group must also adhere to a code of conduct which sets out where they will operate, what they will do if they find an ancient artefact and how they will dispose of any junk that is pulled from the canal.

It will also be required to apply for Scheduled Monument Consent from Historic Environment Scotland - a failure to do so could lead to a £50,000 fine.

Key locations along Scotland’s canal network have been identified in partnership with magnet fishers which include stretches of the network such as the Forth & Clyde Canal in Glasgow.

In August, Glasgow Magnet Fishers recovered out weapons including machetes, large meat cleavers and a gun from the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Officers were called to the area after a firearm was fished out on Saturday, August 22.

Founding member of the group Mark McGeachin said other finds have included a military issue machete from the 1940s and antique sabre sword from the 1700s.

Catherine Topley, Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Canals said: "As custodians of these valuable working heritage structures, Scottish Canals has worked with Official Magnet Fishing Scotland, Historic Environment Scotland and Police Scotland to broker a ground-breaking agreement that will permit members of Official Magnet Fishing Scotland to enjoy this increasingly popular activity along stretches of Scotland’s canal network."

Calum Black, Chairman of Official Magnet Fishing Scotland added: “We would like to thank Scottish Canals for their work and consultation with ourselves to make sure this is a success and reflects the aspirations of magnet fishers across Scotland.

"We will be submitting a scheduled monument consent application with the help of Scottish Canals and we hope to be out on the canals as soon as possible.”

In October 2020, several responsible magnet fishing groups from across the country merged together to form Official Magnet Fishing Scotland and become the UK’s first national body for the activity.

Scotland’s canals are designated as Scheduled Monuments in recognition of the important part they played in the nation’s rich history, dating back to the Industrial Revolution.

There are more than 8,000 Scheduled Monuments in Scotland including Edinburgh Castle and the Roman Antonine Wall.

To carry out any work, including magnet fishing, on one of Scotland’s canals you must have Scheduled Monument Consent approval by Historic Environment Scotland.

Magnet fishing on a canal without Scheduled Monument Consent would be viewed as unauthorised work on a scheduled monument and could lead to fines of up to £50,000, as set out in Section 2 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979.