MOST of cases of the new Covid variant in Scotland have been detected in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region.

Scotland's chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith, confirmed that 18 cases of the mutated coronavirus have been found in Scotland so far, although he stressed this is likely to be an underestimate.

Dr Smith said cases were mainly in the Central Belt, and when asked by the Herald confirmed that "most" are in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region with "some in Lanarkshire".

Dr Smith said: "The current figure for Scotland is we have 18 cases that meet this case definition - that's an additional one from the number we reported over the weekend.

"All of those are associated with the Central Belt.

"I and others would feel that this is quite an underestimate of the likely cases that there are in Scotland. It's a sample of cases that go through this time of [genomic sequencing] surveillance."

The variant - which is up to 70 per cent more transmissable - is believed to be behind a sudden upsurge in virus cases in London and the South East of England.

It is understood to have first emerged in the Kent area in September, and now accounts for around 40-60% of cases in the south-east of England.

Alarm over the potential danger posed by the new strain has led to Christmas relaxations being severely curtailed across the UK, including in Scotland.

Household mixing will be permitted on Christmas Day only, although First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to remain in their own homes instead "if possible" and avoid family get togethers.

Cross-border travel between Scotland and England, and between local authority areas within Scotland, is prohibited and Scotland will go into a full lockdown for at least three weeks from one minite past midnight on Boxing Day.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Right now we know that this new strain presents a real risk of much faster transmission so we've got to act accordingly.

"These Level Four restrictions will be in place for three weeks, we will review them after two, and keep people posted along the way."