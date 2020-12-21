NICOLA Sturgeon has joked that she would get Boris Johnson a hairbrush for Christmas – and has sent the Prime Minister a Christmas card.

The First Minister was responding to Mr Johnson after he said he would get Ms Sturgeon “hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fish” for Christmas in a reference to Brexit talks coming to a grinding halt over fisheries disputes.

Responding to a question from The Herald on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said that when considering “a present for Nicola” there will be “all sorts of things that will arise naturally from the UK getting a new relationship with our friends in the European Union”.

He added: "But one thing that may be of particular interest to the people of Scotland is they will become the proud possessors of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fish, shellfish, crustaceans.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Boris Johnson will give Nicola Sturgeon fish for Christmas

The First Minister was asked at her daily coronavirus briefing what she would buy as a Christmas present for the Prime Minister, in response to his comments.

She said: “I’m probably not one to talk but a hairbrush, maybe.

“That’s meant as a lighthearted comment, not as a serious comment and I'm definitely not one to talk, as you can see.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I actually signed him a Christmas card over the weekend so there is a Christmas card winging its way from me to Boris Johnson.

"We will wait and see whether there is one winging its way in the opposite direction.

“I'll reveal that exclusively, perhaps, in one of the briefings over the Christmas period.”