NHS staff receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at NHS Louisa Jordan are being forced to pay up to £4 to park at the temporary hospital while patients can leave their cars for free, it has emerged.
The temporary hospital has been designated the Glasgow distribution point for vaccinations, which got underway on health and social care staff on December 8.
Patients attending NHS Louisa Jordan for outpatient appointments and procedures have been entitled to free parking at the SEC multi-storey carpark as part of a contingency arrangement with National Services Division Scotland.
A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it was ‘working on a solution’ to see this extended to health workers.
A spokeswoman for Glasgow’s Health & Social Care Partnership added: “Arrangements are being put in place to provide free parking at the multi-storey car park at the SECC for health & social care staff attending the Louisa Jordan to get Covid 19 vaccinations.”
It was announced last week that parking charges at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Ninewells Hospital in Dundee will continue to be lifted until March.
