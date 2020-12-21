Nicola Sturgeon has urged people in Scotland not to stockpile food amid growing concerns of a new, fast-spreading variant of coronavirus.

The First Minister assured Scots that supermarkets are well stocked, and that there are no immediate concerns about food supplies across the country.

It comes after supermarket chain Sainsbury's warned on Monday that fresh food shortages are likely to emerge within days after France banned the passage of UK freight.

But Ms Sturgeon said that she has spent the majority of Monday in meetings concerning the impact of the closure of France's border with the UK.

In a Twitter thread, she said the Scottish Government is "actively engaged" in supporting the resolution of the freight issues at Dover.

She wrote: "The most urgent priority is for UK to reach agreement with France on a protocol that will get freight moving again.

"There is not a moment to lose on this and while the UK government has lead responsibility here, we will do all we can to support.

"Our most immediate concern is for our exporting seafood sector. This is the peak time of year for business and the impact on them is significant. I raised the issue of compensation at the COBR meeting earlier and @scotgov will also liaise with sector about support we can offer.

"We have no immediate concern about food supplies - supermarkets are well stocked - so I’d urge people not to buy any more than already planned. Obviously we will continue to monitor situation closely as we head into the post Xmas period. But early resolution vital.

"Similarly, we have good stockpiles of medicines and medical supplies, and no concern about Covid vaccine supplies - but again we will monitor the situation very closely.

"I and @scotgov will be actively engaged in all of these issues until resolved, but the most important priority is to reach agreement to get freight moving ASAP.

"And of course, the UK government MUST avoid this happening all over again at end of year as a result of Brexit."