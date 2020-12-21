Part of a busy Scots motorway has been closed by police after a serious crash.
Emergency services were called to the M74 near Uddingston on Monday evening, where they are understood to have closed the road southbound at around 7pm.
Traffic sources say the stretch between junction four and five will be closed "for some time".
NEW❗️⌚️19:05#M74 southbound is CLOSED⛔️ between J4 and J5 due to a serious RTC.— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 21, 2020
Emergency services are on scene. Please #UseAltRoute meantime.@SWTrunkRoads @BBCTravelScot pic.twitter.com/KDpsutUDI8
Motorists are currently being diverted via the M73 while emergency services deal with the incident.
It is not yet known if anyone is injured at this time, but pictures online show multiple police vehicles in attendance.
A police spokeswoman confirmed to The Herald that officers remain in attendance.
She said: “Around 6.35pm on Monday, December 21, officers responded to reports of a collision on the M74 southbound, near to Junction 5 at Bothwell Services.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the carriageway is currently closed."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.