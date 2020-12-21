Part of a busy Scots motorway has been closed by police after a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the M74 near Uddingston on Monday evening, where they are understood to have closed the road southbound at around 7pm.

Traffic sources say the stretch between junction four and five will be closed "for some time".

Motorists are currently being diverted via the M73 while emergency services deal with the incident.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured at this time, but pictures online show multiple police vehicles in attendance.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to The Herald that officers remain in attendance.

She said: “Around 6.35pm on Monday, December 21, officers responded to reports of a collision on the M74 southbound, near to Junction 5 at Bothwell Services.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the carriageway is currently closed."