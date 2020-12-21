The Marquess of Bute has been charged over an alleged breach of Covid-19 rules.
Six others have also been charged in connection with alleged breaches of coronavirus laws, including a 90-year-old woman.
It is claimed that John Crichton-Stuart, 62, travelled to the Scottish island on Sunday following the announcement of a travel ban affecting the UK.
The peer’s normal residence is in London, where a mutant strain of coronavirus has been circulating in high numbers.
Boris Johnson was forced to reverse his five-day lockdown easing over Christmas on Saturday due to the new strain, and members of the public were told not to travel outwith Tier 4 areas from 12.01am on Sunday.
Nicola Sturgeon also announced a ban on travel to Scotland.
People living in the Tier 4 areas in England flocked to train stations on Saturday night to beat the ban.
The Marquess, a former F1 driver who called himself Johnny Dumfries, has several properties on the island including Mount Stuart House and a family cottage.
A police spokesman said: “Three men aged 32, 62 and 69 years, and four women aged 21, 29, 60 and 90 have been charged in connection with alleged breaches under the coronavirus legislation and will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”
The Marquess did not respond to request for comment.
