Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died and another was left fighting for his life in hospital following an assault in Clydebank.

Emergency services were called to a house in Perth Crescent at around 12.05am on Monday, December 21, where they found two men, aged 25 and 34, seriously injured.

They were both taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where the 25-year-old died a short time later.

Police have now named the victim as Billy McGuire, and say relatives have been informed.

Officers are now treating Mr McGuire's death as murder, and the attack on the 34-year-old as attempted murder.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Initial inquiries have indicted the attack was targeted on the two men, and say there were a number of people in the house when the altercation took place.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident," said detective chief inspector Alan McAlpine. "From initial enquiries, we believe that this is a targeted attack on these two men.

“There were a number of people within the house when two men entered the property and became involved in altercation with Mr McGuire and the 34-year-old man. The two men responsible then made off from the house.

“It is absolutely vital that we trace them as soon as soon as possible and we would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to do the right thing and come forward."

Police have ramped up patrols in the area, and say they recognise the incident will be of concern to local residents.

“If you have any information that will assist, then please contact Clydebank Police Station through 101 quoting reference 0004 of December 21," DCI McAlpine urged. "Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”