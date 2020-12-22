LEGAL action against the builders of Glasgow’s superhospital has wrongly led to NHS bosses being “increasingly reluctant to comment” on issues related to infection control at the site, according to a new report.

An interim report by the Oversight Board appointed by the Scottish Government found that the legal case “seems to be complicating the ability of the health board to be as open and responsive as patients and families need”.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is suing construction giant Brookfield Multiplex for £73 million in damages over a string of design flaws and defects which it claims have compromised “safe and effective healthcare” for patients at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) and Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) complex, which opened in 2015.

The interim report added: “There is a risk of the Health Board becoming increasingly reluctant to comment or discuss aspects of what has happened in relation to the infection incidents, citing the risks of compromising the forthcoming legal case.

“This has exacerbated a sense among several families that NHS GGC has not been pursuing a policy that gives primacy to transparency and sensitivity to the affected children, young people and families.

"While the Oversight Board appreciates the legal issues facing NHS GGC and the force of legal advice, it considers that alternative approaches were and are possible and that the current continuing silence on many of these issues will not address fundamental concerns on communication and engagement that gave rise to escalation to Stage Four."

The health board instructed lawyers to raise court proceedings "as a matter of urgency" in December 2019 amid mounting pressure over bacterial outbreaks linked to the water supply and ventilation systems.

NHS GGC had been escalated to Stage Four - effectively special measures - by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman in November 2019.

This led to the appointment of the Oversight Board to address critical issues arising from the operation of infection prevention and control, governance, and communication and engagement at the QEUH and the RHC.

The move into special measures followed controversy over its handling of contamination scandals, including the deaths of two cancer patients who had contracted rare fungal infections commonly spread in pigeon droppings during treatment at the QEUH.

Questions were also raised about the death in August 2017 of 10-year-old leukaemia patient Milly Main, who had a successful stem cell transplant only to develop fatal organ failure after contracting a bug from the Hickman line used to administer intravenous drugs.

The incident at the Royal Hospital for Children occurred in a paediatric oncology uni, which was later closed following a cluster of infections linked to the water supply.

A whistleblower had previously revealed that a doctor-led review had identified 26 infections at RHC during 2017 which were potentially linked to contaminated water.

The health board has said it is impossible to prove that Milly contracted the infection from the hospital's water supply as this was not considered a potential source at the time, meaning the water supply was not tested.

The interim report, which has issued 17 recommendations for improvement - many relating to communications - said it found "a lot of good evidence of a compassionate approach to communication within NHS GGC, especially by staff at the point of care".

However, this approach was "inconsistently applied across the organisation".

It added: "When it comes to communication that goes beyond ward level, too many patients and families feel that it has not been actioned, timely or fulsome, and that they are too often the last to know.

"This sense accumulated over several years, and it currently strains relationships between some families and the Board (and in a few cases, contributed to those relationships breaking down)."

Investigators said they also encountered "a profusion of additional local guidance and interpretations of national standards, which ran the risk of promoting a ‘GGC way of doing things’ rather than nationally endorsed standards", and found "an inconsistent approach to improvement overall" in relation to audit and surveillance.

A final report will be published by the Oversight Board in early 2021. NHS GGC said it has already implemented a number of improvements, including establishing a dedicated patient liaison role with families.

Jane Grant, chief executive of NHS GGC, said: “The findings highlight several areas of learning for NHSGGC.

"We are fully committed to applying those lessons from this experience.

“We welcome the areas of good practice highlighted – in particular the praise for staff working within the unit who worked tirelessly to support patients and families throughout this time.

"The Oversight Board has also endorsed the steps we have been taking over the past year to improve, and this is also encouraging."