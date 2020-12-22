Dozens of employees at a Royal Mail office in Glasgow have tested positive for Covid-19.

Bosses confirmed on Monday evening that a total of 38 members of staff at the Glasgow Mail Centre in Springburn have contracted the virus.

The centre, which employs around 1000 people, has undergone a deep clean as well as additional cleaning of 'key touch points' in light of the outbreak.

A spokeswoman for Royal Mail told The Herald: “Glasgow Mail Centre has around 1000 employees. There are currently 38 colleagues that have tested positive for coronavirus at Glasgow Mail Centre. We wish them a speedy recovery.

"We have carried out an intensive clean of the site and have organised additional cleaning of key touch points and all communal areas. We are keeping the Communications Workers Union and colleagues updated.

Glasgow Mail Centre. Source: Google Maps

"Throughout this crisis, every decision we make puts the health of our people and customers first. We have put in place a range of preventive measures to protect both our customers and our colleagues."

She added: "We were the first UK company to put in place social-distancing measures in relation to parcel delivery.

"We pioneered contact-free delivery. We are temporarily not handing over our hand-held devices to customers to capture signatures.

"As well as encouraging good hand hygiene, standard ways of working have been revised to ensure that colleagues maintain appropriate social distancing at all times. All staff have been briefed about the social distancing measures jointly agreed by local management and the CWU.

"This has been supplemented with visible reminders such as posters and one-way floor markings”.