Nicola Sturgeon is to confirm new levels of coronavirus restrictions for Scotland in a statement to MSPs today.
It is the first time MSPs will be able to question the decision to put the country's mainland areas in level four from Boxing Day, while Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles will enter level three.
The First Minister first announced on Saturday that extra restrictions will be put in place in light of a new coronavirus variant spreading in the south of England.
Here is what we know about today's announcement, and how to watch it:
What can we expect from Nicola Sturgeon's update?
Today, we're expecting the First Minister to confirm that all areas on mainland Scotland will enter level four restrictions from 00.01am on Boxing Day.
In Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles will enter level three.
MSPs will be able to question the decision for the first time.
When is Nicola Sturgeon's update?
The First Minister will make her announcement to MSPs at around 12.20pm.
How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's update?
The announcement will be broadcast live on the Scottish Government's Twitter account, as well as BBC Scotland.
We will of course be bringing you live updates on our live blog.
What is level four?
Level four restrictions mean all hospitality and non-essential shops will close to the public.
Driving lessons will be suspended, and non-essential travel into or out of the level four area is not permitted.
