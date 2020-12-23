By Professor John Crichton, chair of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland

AT the beginning of this pandemic, I found myself warning others that the situation may go on longer than most people thought.

Now I find myself reminding patients family and friends that this extraordinary period of time – will come to an end.

As we look ahead to 2021, we need to consider what mental health support should look like in the future.

From isolation and bereavement to job losses and financial pressure, we have all been badly affected one way or another. Those with pre-existing mental illness report particular adversity.

Too often people do not get the mental healthcare they need. How can we ensure there is no wrong door for those with mental ill health accessing the right care, in the right place and at the right time?

As clinicians working on the frontline, this is our challenge to all political parties at the forthcoming Holyrood elections.

We warmly welcomed funding increases in 2019/20 but remain a long way off parity between spending on physical health compared to mental health.

Mental health services were already struggling pre-pandemic, despite ring-fenced funding of at least 8.1 per cent of the health budget, which was around £1.1 billion. Too often finance and staffing have been taken from one part of the system to take forward an initiative in another.

At a time when we are responding to the highest rates of psychiatric inpatient admissions since 1998, no more resources can safely be diverted from hospital care.

That is why RCPsych in Scotland call for a firm assurance that 8.1% is also be applied to health funding announced in the autumn, to deal with the Covid-19 crisis of up to £1.8bn. That would provide an additional £145m to transform mental health services.

Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) across the country, have particularly suffered from years of disinvestment.

On average our young people are having to wait more than eight weeks for treatment and the transition from children to adult services is often poor. They deserve better.

To turn this dismal statistic around, we ask that by 2026 at least 1% of all health spend allocated is given to CAMHS.

Our most vulnerable young people should be getting the best possible start in life with the care and support they need.

Staffing mental health services is crucial. Currently around one in 10 consultant psychiatry posts are vacant. This brings about an over-reliance on locums who are not always best equipped for the role, as highlighted by David Strang’s report into mental health services in Tayside.

Currently, Scotland lags behind the rest of the UK in providing young doctors experience in psychiatry. We ask that half of foundation doctors have a placement in psychiatry by 2025.

The next few years are going to be tough for us all and particularly on health services.

But with our expertise, we can be firmly part of the solution because after all, there is no health without mental health.

