A community hospital has hailed a "very speedy response" following the detection of multiple cases of coronavirus among staff and patients.
Galloway Community Hospital in Dumfries and Galloway has recorded five positive cases amid a rise in infections in the local community.
Bosses closed the Garrick ward to new admissions and routine in-patient visiting yesterday.
Today, the second ward, Dalrymple, has followed suit, suspending routine in-patient visiting as a precaution.
Exceptions are in place for end of life, birth partners, children, and patients with mental health issues, dementia, learning disabilities and autism.
It comes just days before the area is due to move into level four restrictions in line with the rest of mainland Scotland amid a new Covid variant in the south of England.
A statement of the health board reads: "Amid ongoing cases of COVID within the local community, a reminder is issued of the very great importance of following current rules and guidance.
"FACTS guidance sets out that people need to follow directions around use of face coverings, around maintaining good hand hygiene, and around physical distancing and social interaction.
"Is it also vitally important that anyone who believes they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID immediately self-isolates, arranges to have a COVID test, and continues to self-isolate until results are received.
"A reminder is being issued that, despite the move from Level 2 to Level 1, minimal travel is recommended between different levels, and no travel is permitted into Level 3 and 4 areas outside Dumfries and Galloway unless absolutely essential. Travel into other parts of the United Kingdom is also not permitted."
Testing is available throughout Dumfries over the next few days.
Tuesday, December 22
- Stranraer – Ashwood House, DG9 7JJ
- Annan – Murray Street Car Park DG12 6ED
Wednesday, December 23
- Dumfries – Dumfries Dental Centre, Bankend Road DG1 4AP
- Kelloholm – Mill Hill Centre, Corserig Crescent, Kelloholm DG4 6EL
Thursday, December 24 - Sunday, December 27
- Dumfries – Dumfries Dental Centre, Bankend Road DG1 4AP
- Stranraer – Ashwood House, DG9 7JJ
