Schools are breaking up for the Christmas holidays across Scotland, but the days when pupils were due to return have been extended because of the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases as a more infectious mutant strain of the virus takes hold.

The Scottish Government has published guidance on when pupils are due back, and also plans to introduce online learning during the extended break.

Here's the latest information on the situation as it stands

When do schools return?

Pupils who are classed as vulnerable or are the children of key workers will return to classrooms on Tuesday 5 January. This will be for childcare purposes and normal classes will not resume till a week later.

Some councils may open schools a day later to give them time to prepare for reduced staff levels. Check with your local authority.

All other pupils will remain at home.

Will there be online classes?

Online learning will be in place across Scotland from Monday 11 January to Friday 15 January, with the format much the same as it was during the summer lockdown. Individual councils will publish their own educational timetables.

Vulnerable children and those of key workers will resume learning in school from this date.

When do other pupils return?

All other pupils are expected to return to school full-time the week beginning Monday 18 January.

What is the government saying?

Education Secretary John Swinney said: “These exceptional phased reopening arrangements are being put in place in light of the latest developments in the path of the virus. They are designed to allow an assessment of community transmission after the festive period.

“Schools that planned to open this week should follow their existing end of term arrangements. This decision has been taken because we judge that current levels of prevalence in Scotland remain safe for schools to open.

“After that, assuming we are confident we have the virus under control, we aim to reopen schools more fully. Until then, schools will go online only except for the children of key workers and the most vulnerable."

Mr Swinney added: “This is a challenging time for our school staff and pupils. They have worked incredibly hard to ensure that our education system operates as normally as possible.

"Once again, I want to put on record my sincere thanks for their tremendous efforts.”