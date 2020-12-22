One of Scotland's largest smoked salmon facilities has suffered an outbreak of Covid-19 among its staff.

Eight employees at the Farne Salmon plant in Duns have now tested positive for the virus, with health officials saying they must "act quickly" to contain the cluster.

NHS Borders has confirmed that close contacts have been advised to self-isolate and other identified contacts are being followed up and given appropriate advice.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made for the further testing of other employees who worked in the same area as the staff who have tested positive as an Incident Management Team (IMT) works with NHS Borders, Public Health Scotland, Scottish Borders Council and Farne Salmon staff to provide advice and support.

Dr Tim Patterson, Director of Public Health at NHS Borders said: “Where clusters of cases develop we must find them and act quickly to prevent further spread. The IMT is working with Farne Salmon management to discuss all appropriate measures to contain this cluster.

"The people confirmed to have the infection and their close contacts in the community have been identified and advice provided.

"As a further precautionary measure, arrangements are also being made for the further testing of other employees who worked in the same area as the positive staff.

Farne Salmon and Trout, based in Duns, is amongst the biggest smoked salmon facilities in Europe, according to the company - as the biggest private sector employer in the Borders with a core workforce of 700 people.

Dr Patterson added: “The continued increase in the number of confirmed cases in the Borders is a reminder of how contagious this virus is.

"It is more important than ever that everyone continues to stick to the rules, if you are showing any symptoms of Covid-19 you must self-isolate and book a test immediately. Whilst you wait for your test results the people you live with must also self-isolate. Please be extra vigilant this festive period and carefully consider your arrangements for Christmas, if you can avoid meeting with other households indoors on Christmas Day please do so.

“Please continue to follow the FACTS guidance: Face coverings; Avoid crowded place; Clean hands and surfaces regularly; Two metre distance; and Self isolate and book a test immediately if you have any symptoms.”

Restrictions had been eased in the Scottish Borders earlier this month, but the number of positive cases sparked concern when they began to rise rapidly.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the introduction of level four rules at the weekend, saying "firm preventative action" was needed following the emergence of a faster-spreading strain of coronavirus