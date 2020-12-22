More than 1300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed at her daily briefing on Tuesday that a total of 1316 people have reported positive infections in the last day.
But Scots have been warned that the increased number of new cases in the past few days may have been affected by backlog issues at UK Government laboratories over the weekend.
The Scottish Government say the backlog has reduced but is also likely to have affected today’s figures.
In addition, the First Minister said 43 people have died from the virus.
The majority of cases were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which saw 420 new infections recorded.
A further 216 were reported in Lothian, 172 in Grampian and 141 in Lanarkshire.
As of midnight last night, 1045 people were in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19. 60 people were in intensive care.
It comes just days before much of the country enters the toughest level of restrictions on Boxing Day.
