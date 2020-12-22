Rules over essential retail are to change under level four coronavirus restrictions.
Nicola Sturgeon announced in her update to MSPs on Tuesday that more shops will close when the country moves into the toughest tier on Boxing Day.
Currently, hardware stores and garden centres are allowed to remain open no matter which level an area is in.
However, the First Minister said changes must be made.
“We intend to define essential retail more narrowly than we have done recently," she said. “In short, that means homeware stores and garden centres will be classed as non essential and will therefore require to close, with the exception of click and collect.”
Chains such as IKEA, Dobbies and B&Q will close their doors as part of the updated restrictions when mainland Scotland enters level four on Saturday.
This is a breaking story.
