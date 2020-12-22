IKEA has confirmed it will be closing early amid new retail rules set out by the Scottish Government.
Bosses of the homeware store have revealed they will be closing four days earlier than anticipated as they plan to close all Scottish shops tomorrow, with the exemption of click and collect services.
Under new government advice, all homeware stores and garden centres will close on December 26.
As the nation is expected to be placed on tier four of coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Boxing Day, the definition of shops classed as "essential" has been reviewed.
Speaking at today at Holyrood, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that garden centres, home and hardware stores have officially been classed as non-essential.
All stores across Scotland will be expected to close on Boxing Day, with the exemption of click and collect services.
The First Minister said the new measures are being put in place to limit interactions between people as much as possible.
An IKEA spokeswoman confirmed the early closure.
They said: “In these extraordinary times, we continue to put all our efforts into keeping our customers and co-workers safe.
"In line with government guidelines, our stores in Scotland will close from tomorrow and Click and Collect will still be available.
"With life at home more important than ever, we look forward to continuing to meet our customers’ needs and people can also continue to shop with us online for home delivery.”
