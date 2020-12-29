In 2020, we said goodbye to a number of people in the public eye, including actors, musicians and sports figures.

Here is a look at some of the people we have lost in 2020, and whose influence will be felt for many years to come.

January

Tom Alexander

Scottish musician Tom Alexander died at the age of 85 on January 9, 2020.

He will forever be known as one half of The Alexander Brothers, the musical double act formed with his brother Jack and which became a Scottish institution.

Bobby Brown

Scottish Hall of Fame football player Bobby Brown died on January 15, aged 96.

He played as a goalkeeper for Queen's Park, Rangers and Falkirk, making five international appearances for Scotland.

Kobe Bryant

Basketball great Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41 on January 27.

The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in the incident in California on Sunday morning.

February

John Grant

Scots science fiction writer John Grant died at the age of 70 on February 3.

In his career, he wrote more than 70 books including one novel in the Judge Dredd series.

Caroline Flack

TV presenter Caroline Flack died at the age of 40 on February 15.

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that she took her own life and was found in her east London flat.

March

Kenny Rogers

Country music legend Kenny Rogers died at the age of 81 on March 20.

Rogers had a number of top hits including The Gambler', 'Islands in the Stream' and 'Lady'.

Krzysztof Penderecki

One of the world’s most celebrate composers, Krzysztof Penderecki, died age 86 on March 26.

He was famed for contribution to turning up in soundtracks for films like “The Exorcist” and “The Shining”.

April

Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman, the star best known for her roles in James Bond film Goldfinger and The Avengers, died on April 6 at the age of 94.

The actress was 38 when she found international fame in the role of Pussy Galore in 1964, starring opposite Sean Connery as the spy with a licence to kill.

May

Little Richard

Rock and roll legend Little Richard died on May 9 at the age of 87.

The singer, whose real name is Richard Waynbe Penniman, was famous for hits in the 50s including Tutti Frutti and Good Golly Miss Molly.

Jeanie Lambe

Legendary Glasgow jazz singer Jeanie Lambe died aged 79 on May 29.

Lambe, who was born in the city in December 1940, died in her adopted home of Perth, Australia.

June

Vera Lynn

The force’s sweetheart, Dame Vera Lynn, died aged 103 on June 18.

She was best known for performing for the troops around the world, particularly India, Burma and Egypt.

Ian Holm

Actor Sir Ian Holm died aged 88 on June 19.

He was best known for his roles as Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of The Ring, and athletics trainer Sam Mussabini in Chariots of Fire.

July

Naya Rivera

Former Glee star Naya Rivera died at the age of 33 on July 13.

The star was reported missing during a boating trip at Lake Piru with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis.

Peter Green

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green died aged 73 on July 25.

Mick Fleetwood and Green formed the influential group in London in 1967, alongside John McVie and Jeremy Spencer.

Johnny Beattie

Glaswegian actor and comedian Johnny Beattie passed away at St Margaret’s Hospice, Glasgow on July 9 at the age of 93.

He was known for his role as Malcolm Henderson on River City and acted in shows including Rab C Nesbitt and Scotch & Wry.

August

Chadwick Boseman

Blank Panther actor Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 on August 28 after a battle with cancer.

In an announcement that stunned Hollywood, Boseman’s family said he had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago and died surrounded by his loved ones, including wife Taylor Simone Ledward.

Pat McCluskey

Former Celtic player Pat McCluskey died aged 68 on August 25.

McCluskey enjoyed seven years at Parkhead between 1969-77, making 191 appearances for the club and scoring 13 goals.

September

Diana Rigg

Famed actress Dame Diana Rigg died at the age of 82 on September 10.

Known for her roles in Game of Thrones and The Avengers, Dame Diana is said to have passed away peacefully.

Logie Bruce Lockhart

Scottish rugby union player Logie bruce Lockhart passed away on September 7 at the age of 98.

He was Scottish Rugby’s oldest surviving Scotland cap, and it is believed he was the oldest surviving global rugby internationalist.

October

Eddie Van Halen

Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen died at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer on October 6.

Van Halen was part of the classic Van Halen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael Anthony on bass and David Lee Roth singing.

Sean Connery

Sir Sean Connery died aged 90 on October 31, surrounded by family while in the Bahamas after a long illness.

The multi-award-winning Scots actor was best known for defining James Bond, and was the first to bring the role to the big screen.

November

John Sessions

Actor and comedian John Sessions died on November 2 at the age of 67.

He was originally from Largs in North Ayrshire, and was best known for his appearances in Whose Line Is It Anyway, Spitting Image and QI.

Hamish MacInnes

Famous Scots mountaineer Hamish MacInnes died at the age of 90 on November 22nd.

Dr MacInnes, who was known as the 'father of Scottish mountaineering', climbed the Matterhorn in the Alps at just 16 years old.

December

Barbara Windsor

Dame Barbara Windsor died at the age of 83 on December 10.

She was best known for her appearances in the "Carry On" films and most recently Eastenders.

Ewan Macleod

TV star and Scots presenter Ewan Macleod died at the age of 48 on December 17.

He was a former talent scout and presenter in the 90s.