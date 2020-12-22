Health officials are taking action by suspending visits to care homes, following a marked increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Wigtownshire.

Health officials from Dumfries and Galloway are advising caution over the holiday period, and making daily testing available across Christmas and New Year, as well as suspending all but essential visiting to care homes in Wigtownshire with immediate effect.

It comes after an increased number of Covid cases were identified, particularly within the Stranraer area but also in Newton Stewart and more rural communities.

Cases have been found in workplace settings, and affecting patients and staff at Galloway Community Hospital where routine in-patient visiting has already been suspended.

Interim Director of Public Health Valerie White said cases were found in all four localities of the region.

She said: “We’re continuing to identify new cases of COVID-19 across all four of the localities in the region – Annandale and Eskdale, Nithsdale, Stewartry and Wigtownshire.

“However, the current level of cases in Wigtownshire is giving particular cause for concern, and has prompted action aimed to try and limit spread and protect those most vulnerable.

“Very sadly, this means an immediate halt to visiting in care homes in Wigtownshire – with restricted essential visiting which must be agreed in advance with the care home. Restrictions on visiting had been due to come into effect from Saturday December 26, as the region moves into Level 4 along with the rest of mainland Scotland.

“This action is not taken lightly, knowing that this will be upsetting for residents and their loved ones, particularly at this time of year, but it is felt necessary in order to protect some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Advice is being reiterated to be cautious and to follow national directions, but also to use judgement – particularly over the Christmas and New Year period where there is an identified increased risk of infection.

In response to the situation, daily testing right across Christmas and New Year is being made available via a mobile testing unit positioned in the main at Ashwood House, Sun Street, Stranraer.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID is asked to immediately self-isolate and arrange a test, which is encouraged not just in Wigtownshire, and in Upper Nithsdale where an increased number of cases has been identified, but right across Dumfries and Galloway.

Ms White said: “We’re heading towards a period where we’re going to be particularly vulnerable, so it’s important that everyone remains on their guard against the continued threat of COVID. It poses a real risk to health, and can majorly impact on services and businesses.

“Scotland as a whole enters Level 4 from Boxing Day, December 26, when restrictions come into effect aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’ve suffered tragedies due to COVID in Dumfries and Galloway, but have not been impacted as badly as some other places. It would be terrible to falter now and lose what we’ve worked so hard to achieve, with vaccines moving us towards a position of more stability.

“I’d ask everyone to follow the FACTS guidance around wearing face coverings and hand hygiene, around physical distancing and social interaction, and crucially about immediately self-isolating and arranging a test if they experience any symptoms of the coronvirus.

“Everyone has a role to play in protecting themselves, their loved ones, friends, neighbours, colleagues and communities.”