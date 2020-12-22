A giant Christmas tree has been mapped out by a pilot, after they charted an unusual flight route over the Highlands.
The Flight Radar Tracker app shows the pilot's journey earlier today which delivered an impressive Christmas decoration in the skies.
The drawing, spanning between Dornoch in Sutherland to Strathy in the north coast, took the pilot an hour and a half to complete and could be watched live by visitors to the Flight Radar Tracker website.
The pilot-cum-artist even put a bauble on top of the tree as a finishing touch to their festive masterpiece.
Meanwhile, in Shetland, The RNLI Lerwick Lifeboat crew carried out "important steering checks" on Monday night.
The giant Christmas tree, mapped in the waters of the coast of Shetland, was decorated by the crew in a gesture of gratitude for the public's support of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, and to wish the public a merry Christmas.
Our crew had to carry out important ‘steering checks’ tonight 🎄😉 Is this the biggest tree ever seen in #Shetland? 😄 We’d like to say thanks for supporting @RNLI to help us to keep #SavingLivesAtSea 🙏🏻— RNLI Lerwick Lifeboat (@LerwickRnli) December 21, 2020
Have a Merry (and safe) Christmas wherever you are 🎅🏻🎁🎄#RNLI pic.twitter.com/MDhD2vYJTP
They said: "Our crew had to carry out important ‘steering checks’ tonight.
"Is this the biggest tree ever seen in Shetland? We’d like to say thanks for supporting @RNLI to help us to keep #SavingLivesAtSea Have a Merry (and safe) Christmas wherever you are."
Ship tracking service Marine Traffic responded, confirming that "there has never been a bigger tree in the area before."
They added: "Well done, and Merry Christmas to this crew!"
