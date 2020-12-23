AFTER the year we’ve had, many of us will be hoping for a peaceful Christmas Day.

While a White Christmas seems like an image from the past, there is hope yet that some Scottish cities could have a picturesque snowy scene to wake up to on Friday.

One Scottish city is in with a decent chance of snow this year, according to the Met Office.

Bookies Paddy Power have now slashed the odds on Aberdeen getting a White Christmas to 2/1. South of the Border, Leeds is also in with a decent chance as the city is also at 2/1.

For those outside of Aberdeen there’s still some possibility of snow. Odds for Edinburgh are at 11/4, while both Dundee and Edinburgh are at 3/1.

Snow in Edinburgh earlier this month

Scotland is well represented in the list of cities where snow is most likely. Of course, Scotland sees the most snow in the UK with snow or sleet falling on 38.1 days on average.

The Cairngorm Chairlift is the weather station which records the most snowfall, with snow on 76.2 days of the year according to the Met Office.

A White Christmas is also more likely than you may think – the organisation says that snow has fallen in at least one UK location on Christmas 38 times in the last 52 years.

Most people in the UK can expect a rainy and unsettled week weather-wise, although Christmas Day looks set to be brighter with some frost overnight from Thursday.

The Met Office said: “After early rain in the south, Christmas Eve will be a dry day with sunny spells for many.

“Showers are expected for some coastal areas, more especially for North Sea coasts which could fleetingly turn to sleet or snow with the greatest chance of any accumulations over the North York Moors.”

In Edinburgh the temperature could drop as low as -1C on Christmas Eve, and on Boxing Day the Met Office say there is a chance of snow on higher ground.

The outlook for next week in the run up to New Year is bleaker, with the Met Office informing the public: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy showers and strong winds are likely, and there is an increased chance of snow down to lower levels in places.”