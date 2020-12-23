THE Stone of Destiny is to be relocated to Perth, it has been announced.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it will be moved in 2024 to become the centrepiece of the opening of the Perth City Hall refurbishment project.

Plans will be in place to ensure the stone can be returned to Westminster Abbey for future coronations.

The red sandstone block has been used for centuries in the coronation of kings and queens, and once stood in Scone Abbey before being removed to England.

It was last used in 1953 for the coronation of Elizabeth II.

The stone was famously taken from Westminster Abbey on Christmas Day 1950 by a group of four Scottish students, who brought it to Scotland.

It was recovered but later formally returned to Scotland in 1996. It is currently on display in Edinburgh Castle.

Ms Sturgeon's announcement was made on behalf of the Commissioners for the Safeguarding of the Regalia, who advise the Queen about all matters relating to the Stone.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council and Culture Perth and Kinross made a submission to the Commissioners to relocate the Stone of Destiny to Perth.

Historic Environment Scotland, which has been responsible for the stewardship and care of the stone since its return to Scotland, will continue to assist with its ongoing conservation.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The Stone of Destiny, also known as the Stone of Scone, forms an important part of the story of Scotland.

“Following due consideration the Commissioners were satisfied that the proposals for Perth City Hall gave full and proper regard to the need to ensure the security and conservation of the Stone, its accessibility to the general public and that it would be displayed in a manner in keeping with such an important cultural artefact

“The Commissioners also concluded that there would be considerable merit in relocating the Stone to assist with the ongoing regeneration of Perth.”