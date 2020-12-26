IN 2020 it really shouldn’t be a radical statement to insist that women’s voices and expertise are part and parcel of a successful climate action plan.

In fact, given the disproportionate effects of climate change on women and girls, it should be rather obvious – and indeed necessary – to ensure that this balance is at the very heart of an inclusive approach in tackling the greatest threat to our future existence.

And yet, the UK Government has a very poor female to male ratio on the international leadership team preparing for the crucial COP 26 Climate Summit in Glasgow next year. Many women are working behind the scenes with COP President, Alok Sharma, but female voices at the top table are very much in the minority. As a response to this glaring omission, more than 400 influential female climate leaders such as former Irish President Mary Robinson and Laurence Tubiana of the European Climate Foundation have called on the UK Government to urgently address this failure of representation.

These signatories point out that women are the “shock absorbers” of climate change. According to the United Nations, women are 14 times more likely than men to suffer the direct consequences of natural disasters and climate breakdown because they are more likely to live in poverty, have less access to basic human rights and bear the brunt of increased violence brought on by instability. This world-wide gender imbalance is clear; to have it replicated at the highest level for arguably the most important climate event of our lifetime is a massive error on the part of the UK Government and huge blow to climate justice.

These 400 female heavyweights are ready and willing to offer their expertise and knowledge to fill this gap. Mr Sharma has assured ministers that this summit will be inclusive. Here is his chance to show that he means it.

He has also indicated that he wants all the constituent nations of the UK to play their part in the preparations as we approach the summit in Glasgow next year. So far, we haven’t seen much meat on the bone to this promise, with mere lip-service when it comes to Scotland’s involvement despite it being held in Glasgow. However, if he is sincere, then there is an opportunity for Scotland to bring our world-leading credentials on net zero to the table with women front and centre of this ambition.

Just recently our First Minister was appointed as European Co-chair of the Under2 Coalition, a network of more than 200 governments set up to drive environmental action across the globe. Nicola Sturgeon along with another female leader, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has also declared a climate emergency in line with scientific projections.

With this in mind, Scotland is already leading by example on female inclusion and understanding of the serious task ahead. At Glasgow we must build on this recognition of our obligation to the women that make up half of our global population. To think otherwise will set back the whole process.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald

Douglas Chapman is SNP MP for for Dunfermline and West Fife