THE National Archives contain reams of secret files which are kept hidden for decades.

While the majority of these are serious papers on subjects ranging from terrorism and spying operations to government plots against the opposition, snippets reveal some of the more light-hearted events that have happened at Westminster over the years.

Ted Heath's unwelcome visitor

A BATHING Ted Heath received an unexpected visitor at his official countryside retreat, Chequers.

A note details how Lord Rothschild, his most senior advisor, complained after walking in on the Prime Minister taking a dip in November 1971.

Rothschild wrote to Cabinet Secretary Sir Burke Trend on November 6 1971, stating that it was "not my business but, rightly or wrongly, I was not very happy... about the security at Chequers."

He explained: "It may, of course, be that the security measures are so well hidden as to be imperceptible to the visitor.

"There were two Constables in that little box on the way up the drive, but given it was announced in the papers that I was attending the meeting at Chequers, someone might have impersonated me, as I was not asked to give evidence of identity.

"I am not absolutely sure that they checked the number of my car against a list, though they may have done it through binoculars when we went In the main drive."

After further explaining his observations about the lack of security before getting into Chequers, Lord Rothschild continued: "I wonder, however, whether anyone, even if he has been identified, should be allowed to roam about the inside of Chequers.

"I wanted to find another little table and went into the first bedroom outside the room where the meeting was held.

"The Prime Minister, who I hope did not see me, was about to get into his bath. ([Other staff members]Carey, Wade-Gery, Ross, Reading, Butler or Waldegrave might have done the same and I suppose any of us might go mad.)

I mentioned casually to the Prime Minister that the security did not seem particularly intense, to which be replied that it was going to be a good deal more intense at the weekend when Tito [Josip Broz Tito - Former President of of Yugoslavia] arrived.

"I said it seemed evident that we attach greater significance to the security of an East European potentate than to our own Prime Minister."

Edinburgh venues 'too boring' for convention

A FOREIGN Office official described venues for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Edinburgh as 'too boring' to use, according to one National Archives file.

Documents sent to Edward Oakden, now British Ambassador to Tunisia, in July 1996 detail plans for the CHOGM and give a range of venues for the opening ceremony.

However beside them, Mr Oakden appears to have scribbled notes.

He noted that the Edinburgh International Conference Centre was "small and boring", while Festival Theatre was "large and boring."

Mr Oakden said he would prefer the Royal Museum of Scotland as it was "more interesting".

They opted in the end for the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

The Edinburgh event was the first time the Queen had attended the CHOGM, which many said was a turning point in the royal's embrace of the Commonwealth.

According to the documents, Prime Minister Tony Blair had requested that the Queen had a "high profile" at the event.

Plans showed that the royals thought a tour with the attendees on a royal boat could be arranged, but highlighted problems with "hangers-on" and "the Scottish weather" could be foreseen.

Among those attending the session, which took place between October 24 and 27, 1997, were Robert Mugabe, former Zimbabwean president, and Nelson Mandela.

Denis Thatcher blows the budget

A probe into sky-rocketing transport costs for the use of official government cars revealed the cause to be Denis Thatcher.

Letters from No.10 officials in 1989 detail how Mr Thatcher 'pays for his own' transport, and would not use the Government Car Service, but usually would take a taxi or use a driver from Downing Street.

However a month later, Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister Andrew Turnbull, now Baron Turnbull, noted that a bill from the Government Car Service (GCS) showed this not to be entirely true.

He wrote: "Miss Robilliard has sent me a copy of the bill from GCS relating to Mr. Thatcher's private use of government cars.

"Examination of it indicates some important lessons for use of government cars by the Private Office and the Policy Unit, and also provides some explanation of why our bill for car usage is way over budget.

There are some modest changes in our practice which could be made immediately and which could save quite significant sums."

The policy on car usage was then amended, with only specific staff from certain departments permitted to use government vehicles, and only after 8pm.