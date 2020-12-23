The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland has risen by 1190 during the past 24 hours, the First Minster has said.
Speaking during the daily briefing on the extent of the pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon said that 115,566 people had now been infected with the virus north of the border.
There were also 47 deaths during that time, bringing the overall of those who have lost their lives directly becuase of the virus to 4373.
However, figures from the National Records of Scotland, which measure those who died from a suspected, but not confirmed, case put the overall death toll at 6298.
Ms Sturgeon said that the daily test positivity rate is now 5 per cent.
A total of 1025 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, down 20 from yesterday, with 56 being treated in intensive care.
