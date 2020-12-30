JOHN Major turned down a meeting about the infected blood scandal victims, and was told the number of people who would die from HepC was minimal.

The details came to light in memos from 1995 released today.

The scandal has affected thousands of people in the UK since the 1970s, and has killed .

According to official statistics, more than 400 people who were infected with Hepatitis C have died, and more than 800 also infected with HIV have died.

More than 3000 people overall are thought to have affected, most of them haemophiliacs.

They were given contaminated blood products by the NHS, leading to infections with HepC and also HIV, after contaminated blood was imported for use from abroad.

Despite years of fighting, there has been no official responsibility accepted for the scandal by the Government, or NHS.

Letters to John Major in 1995 show exasperated MPs trying to get him to agree to a meeting about compensation for victims - an issue which is still ongoing today.

In a briefing note on the issue, Mr Major is told by one of his advisors that only a "small number" of people will die from the HepC infection.

It states: "As you will recall, you have been approached by John Marshall MP and a group of other Conservative Backbenchers to discuss the issue of haemophiliacs who have been infected with the Hepatitis C virus, as a result of NHS treatment. You asked for more information on what you might say to the Group if you meet them.

"I commissioned briefing from the Department of Health in the format which you would have for any meeting. The line to take will offer no comfort whatsoever.

"The campaigners are arguing for "no-fault compensation", a principle which successive Secretaries of State for Health have rejected.

"It was given on compassionate grounds to haemophiliacs affected with the HIV virus. They however were a very special case. Over time, all are expected to die.

"Only a very small number of those infected with Hepatitis C will die."

The Prime Minister is then told that if a meeting did go ahead with backbenchers, it would be only to "be seen to be listening to a campaign which is gathering ground across Parliament."

MP for Hendon South John Marshall later wrote to the Conservative Chief whip saying it was unacceptable that he had to wait three months for a reply to his request for a meeting, and warned: "It is quite clear that the government is not interested in my views on this subject and I therefore feel I have no alternative but to indicate that I will not be able to support the Government...should this issue become the subject of a parliamentary vote."

Weeks later, Mr Major replied to the MP saying he "did not see" what benefit a meeting would have and said compensation for those with HIV could not be compared to people who had HepC.

An inquiry into the scandal was launched by Theresa May in 2017, after decades of campaigning by victims and their families.