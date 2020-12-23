MPs have been unable to join a Government briefing on Covid-19 after the platform appeared to his capacity.
Labour MP Luke Pollard shared an image of his Zoom on social media saying that several MPs were left unable to join a Government briefing on Covid-19 data on Zoom due to a limit on capacity.
He said on Twitter: “There are 650 MPs but ministers have not bought the large meeting upgrade for their 2.30pm Zoom briefing on Covid data, so it’s limited to only 100 participants.
“Not a great start.”
Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan also tweeted that she was unable to join the meeting.
She tweeted: "Another example of Government incompetence. MPs were invited to a call with Health Minister @nadhimzahawi at 2:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 data and measures. I've tried to join but couldn't because the Zoom meeting is at capacity."
It comes prior to Health Secretary Matt Hancock's Downing Street press conference at 3pm.
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries and Dr Susan Hopkins of Public Health England will also be attending.
It comes as the R value for the UK is reckoned to be up slightly on last week, when it was estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.2.
That, in itself, was a rise on 0.9 and 1.0 the week prior.
The data also suggested a growth rate of between 1% and 6%, which means the number of new infections is growing by between 1% and 6% every day.
