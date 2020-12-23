Model Stella Tennant has died, her family has confirmed.

The aristocratic supermodel died five days after her 50th birthday on December 17.

She rose to fame in the 1990s, walking the runway for designers including Versace and Alexander McQueen.

She was among models representing the British fashion industry during the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, on the final day of the London 2012 Olympics.

In a statement, her family confirmed the news saying: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020.

“Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.

“Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.”

Stella Tennant with Karl Lagerfeld

In a statement on the death of Stella Tennant, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Duns around 11.30am on Tuesday, December 22 following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman.

“Her next of kin have been made aware. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

In 1993, aged 23, Mrs Tennant broke into modelling, posing for magazines such as French, British and Italian Vogue as well as Harper’s Bazaar.

Mrs Tennant married photographer David Lasnet in 1999 (David Cheskin/PA)

In the late 90s, Karl Lagerfeld announced Tennant as the new face of Chanel, with an exclusive modelling contract, and became a muse for the fashion designer, which he attributed to her resemblance to Coco Chanel.

Mrs Tennant also appeared in numerous advertising campaigns, including Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes, and Burberry.

In June 2012, Mrs Tennant was inducted as Model of the Year in the Scottish Fashion Awards Hall of Fame.

She married French-born photographer David Lasnet in the small parish church of Oxnam in the Scottish Borders in 1999. They had four children together.